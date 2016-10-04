Temple Grandin to speak in Boise Wednesday

The internationally acclaimed author and speaker about autism is the keynote speaker for the Idaho Partnerships Conference on Human Services.
Temple Grandin will speak to more than 800 conference attendees at Boise State University Wednesday morning. Conference registration is closed, but people who hope to hear Grandin's presentation can come to the Jordan Ballroom by 9:30 a.m. and, if it turns out space is available, buy tickets for $50 each, organizers said. A book-signing and meet and greet are planned after the speech.
According to a news release from conference organizers, Grandin didn't talk until she was about 3 1/2 years old, instead communicating her frustration by screaming, peeping, and humming. In 1950, she was diagnosed with autism and her parents were told she should be institutionalized. She tells her story of "groping her way from the far side of darkness" in her book "Emergence: Labeled Autistic." She is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University.
The Idaho Partnerships Conference on Human Services provides training for people who serve and support individuals with disabilities and mental illness.
Comments