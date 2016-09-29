57-home subdivision planned near Warm Springs Golf Course

Bill Clark isn't Boise's best-known developer, but he has taken on some pretty recognizable projects in the area, including the Veltex Building and The Jefferson in Downtown Boise, as well as a condominium project in the Crescent Rim neighborhood.
Now, Clark is planning a subdivision of freestanding homes on 14.5 acres north of the intersection of East Warm Springs Avenue and Windsong Drive. The 57-home project is scheduled for consideration by the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 10.
That meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the City Council's chambers on the third floor of City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
