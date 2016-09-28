Hazmat crew testing reddish substance going into Boise River

The Boise Fire Department and several other agencies are monitoring and testing a reddish substance that was draining into the Boise River on Wednesday evening.
Hazmat crew on Americana Blvd bridge. Called in @ 5:08pm. Red unknown substance from storm drain going into #Boise River. Testing underway.— Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) September 29, 2016
Boise Fire spokeswoman Tammy Barry said a hazmat crew was dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday to the American Boulevard bridge. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality had called in about a reddish substance going into the Boise River from a storm drain.
Testing has determined the substance is not flammable, Barry said. Crews think it could be a dye.
The fire department asked Boise police to evacuate the wave at the whitewater park while crews tested the substance.
Over the next few hours, staff from the Ada County Highway District, Idaho Power and Boise Police Department joined the fire department on the scene. The power utility became involved as a precautionary measure, due to concerns that the unknown substance could reach large underground transformers.
“We will stay on scene and monitor the situation until we find the source,” Barry said.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
Comments