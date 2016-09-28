Boise police seek missing 18-year-old

The Boise Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating 18-year-old Sierra, who was last seen Saturday at her family’s residence near Maple Grove and Goddard roads in Boise.
The department did not provide Sierra’s last name.
She is 5-foot-6-inches tall, about 120 pounds with a small build, blue eyes and blonde hair that is brown on the side. Sierra often wears bow ties.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call police at (208) 377-6790 or (208) 570-6000.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
