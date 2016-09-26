Guten appetit: German deli opens Oct. 10 in Boise on Vista Avenue

Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, a German deli and market, offers deli-style meats and cheeses, breads, cakes and tortes, made-to-order sandwiches and hot food along with German, Austrian and Swiss grocery products including beer and wine.
The store, owned by Jamie Webster and Gregory Hanson, plans to Oct. 10 at 1340 S. Vista Ave. in the former Papa Murphy’s location. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A rotating menu of house-made specialties will include wienerschnitzel (breaded veal), spätzle mit rindfleisch (egg noodles with beef), käsespätzle (egg noodles with cheese), paprikahendl (chicken paprika) and schweinehaxe (roast ham hock).
