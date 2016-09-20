What you said Boise should do with its old police shooting range

Idaho Statesman readers provided healthy feedback to last weekend’s story on the Boise Police Department’s new shooting range and the future of the old range in the Military Reserve area of the Foothills.
The simplest idea was the most popular with readers we heard from. Several suggested the city remove the clubhouse, asphalt and other materials at the old range and reclaim the 8.6 acres as open ground.
“Less is more in the Foothills, especially in Military Reserve,” Mary Glen said on Facebook.
One reader liked the idea of converting the space to an archery range.
Another suggested turning it into a public gun range.
There were some creative ideas. One reader thought the ground would be “perfect for a music amphitheater.”
Here’s a handful of suggestions the Statesman received via email and Facebook comments:
“Why not build up the berms and/or deepen the field and continue to use it? (Law enforcement officers) need to practice and hone their skills. Have none of these complainers noticed what is happening to law enforcement?”
Edward Dungan via email
“Turn it into a meditative area and bring it back as close as can be to its natural state.”
Ronald Dorn via email
“How about a park in the foothills? It would be a great place to hang out after a ride or run before finishing the last little bit back into Military Reserve. Or you could consider it a destination park for people doing little trail hikes up Military Reserve. Shade required.”
Scott Bell in a Facebook comment
“Even though there are a couple trailheads near-by, I think it might be nice to have a trailhead there, combined with a recreation area. A shade canopy and some picnic tables. Have a nice spot where bikers and hikers can meet with their groups/friends. Maybe an outdoor calisthenic gym. A nice spot where you can make a whole day of being out in the foothills, and get some fresh air and exercise.”
Jimmy Capell via email
“In the spirit of the purpose of the Foothills, my vote would be to rip out the current infrastructure (pavement, clubhouse, fencing and bullets!) and let Mother Nature reclaim the space. I live close to the area and use the Foothills nearly every day. What a treasure we have in Boise!”
