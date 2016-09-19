CBH Homes brings Syringa Valley project back to Boise City Hall

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to make a recommendation Monday night on three applications for Kirsten Subdivision and the rest of the 2,000-home Syringa Valley project in southwest Boise.
CBH Homes is asking for approval of a preliminary plat for 453 buildable lots on 101 acres in the northwest corner of the 601-acre parcel between Cole and Pleasant Valley roads and Hollilynn Drive. The developer also wants the city to remove density restrictions in the city's comprehensive plan for that piece of land and give the entire 601 acres a new zoning designation that reflects plans for the broader residential-commercial project.
CBH has requested another change to the comprehensive plan, said city of Boise planner Todd Tucker, who's handling the Syringa Valley applications. The company wants the city to remove a ban on regional-scale commercial development, such as a shopping mall, in the area. Tucker said Boise's planning staff is recommending a denial of that application because nothing in CBH's plan proposes business corridors of that size. Community-scale clusters, such as grocery store-anchored shopping centers, would be allowed, Tucker said.
The City Council has final say on whether Syringa Valley gets the go-ahead, no matter what the Planning and Zoning Commission recommends.
If approved, the project likely would take two decades to build. CBH recently bought the land and project from Michael Coughlin, who started the Syringa Valley process last year.
Traffic is one of the chief concerns for City Hall and skeptics of the CBH proposal. From transportation experts to commuters who drive Cole, Lake Hazel and other roads near the proposed development, there's a wide swath of people who worry hundreds of new homes will swamp the existing network, and that proposed new roads won't do enough to relieve that congestion.
During a June 7 meeting, City Council members asked a lot of questions about whether it would be safe for people to move back and forth between homes, commercial areas and a proposed school. Some wonder if there will be enough businesses to keep Syringa Valley residents from having to drive to the Cole-Overland area for basic shopping items.
Other concerns that have come up include Syringa Valley's potential impact to water availability in the immediate area and the effect of airport noise on the new homes.
Tucker said he expects the City council to take up the project sometime this fall.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
