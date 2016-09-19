Nampa man accused of hitting pedestrian on I-84 charged with DUI

Timothy Boerin, 26, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence — a felony — after a crash that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Boerin, driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy, reportedly hit an adult male pedestrian near the Orchard Street exit on Interstate 84 around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Idaho State Police said.
The pedestrian and Boerin’s passenger, Brianna Boerin, 23, of Nampa, were sent to the hospital.
Boerin was taken into custody. He also faces misdemeanor counts of driving without permission, failure to maintain insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to ACSO.
