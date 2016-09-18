Reported kidnapping attempt in Boise park, police investigating

A woman told officers an unknown man tried to carry away her 3-year-old son Saturday afternoon near the swings in Ann Morrison Park.
Boise police have not found any other witnesses to the reported kidnapping attempt, but ask anyone with information to call dispatchers at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers, 208-343-COPS.
The woman told police the incident happened around 3:30 p.m., when she noticed her son wasn’t where she last saw him. She spotted him on the man’s shoulders, and as he walked away from the park, she ran toward him yelling. The man, she said, put her son down and then fled.
The woman described the man as in his mid-30s, about 6-foot-3, with dark skin and a tattoo close to his eye. Detectives are working on a composite sketch that will be released to the public.
