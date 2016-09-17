Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-84 in Boise

Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84, according to Idaho State Police.
Timothy Boerin, 26, of Nampa, was driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy when he got out of his own lane and struck an adult male pedestrian near the Orchard Street exit at about 12:38 p.m., according to ISP.
The pedestrian and Boerin’s passenger, Brianna Boerin, 23, of Nampa, were both sent to the hospital, but their health status is unknown. The crash is under investigation.
The pedestrian was not identified by police.
Erin Fenner
