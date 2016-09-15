Boise refugee from Syria joins White House livestream Thursday

Asmaa Albukaie and her two sons were the first Syrian refugees resettled in Boise early last year.
Thursday, she’s part of a White House roundtable on refugees being streamed live over YouTube.
The roundtable runs on and off through 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time, according to an email notice sent by Cecilia Muñoz, director of the president’s Domestic Policy Council.
From the notice: “This special event will convene faith-based groups, refugee resettlement organizations, local governments, refugee leaders, and others to lift up innovative refugee integration initiatives and celebrate the outstanding contributions of refugees across the country.”
The event is timed with National Welcoming Week, “a way to bring people together to honor the contributions of immigrants and refugees and to highlight efforts across the country to building stronger, more welcoming communities.”
Read more about Asmaa and her thoughts on current refugee issues in the United States here and here.
