Friends, family stunned by Boise man’s death; it could take weeks to determine cause

As family and friends mourned Boise hair stylist Jeff Day, 59, over social media, the Ada County Coroner announced Thursday morning the cause of his death is still unknown.
The coroner stated the cause of Day’s death is still under investigation, and that they have to run a toxicology report which can take several weeks. Police said Wednesday there was no sign of foul play and mentioned possible medical problems.
This message was posted on Jeff Day’s Facebook page late Wednesday: “Hi Friends..... Many, many, loved friends of mine. This note comes from my kids who want to let you know of my passing today. My children know how dear my friends are to me, give them a minute to pull together and make plans for the celebration of my life. Details to come ...... THANK YOU FOR THE AMAZING MEMORIES !”
Day’s friends and relatives did not respond to requests for comment Thursday, but produced an outpouring of grief, shock and fond remembrances on social media. Comments ranged from praising his hair-cutting skill to noting his keen sense of humor, kindness and love of life.
A person walking by a house on Longmont Avenue near Howe Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. noticed a man’s body in the front yard and called Ada County dispatch. The discovery prompted an investigation by Boise police and the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
A neighbor of the home near Longmont Avenue and Howe Street had also suggested Wednesday the body was that of Day.
