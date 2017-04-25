Idaho’s Holocaust observance remembers victims, honors Shuler

Idaho marked its 36th observance of Yom Hashoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, on Monday with a ceremony in the Capitol’s Lincoln auditorium attended by hundreds.
The annual ceremony is the solemn remembrance of the millions of Jews and other victims who died at the hands of Nazi Germany in World War II. It corresponds to the date in the Hebrew calendar of the April 1943 Warsaw ghetto uprising, which the Nazis brutally put down.
This year’s ceremony honored Marilyn Shuler, the long-time activist for human rights in Idaho who died Feb. 3. Shuler, director of the Idaho Human Rights commission for 20 years, co-founded the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in 2002.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little read a proclamation from Gov. Butch Otter. Words from Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel were also read.
“As a Jew, I feel passionate about remembering what happened,” Sherill Livingston, a member of the event planning committee, told KIVI TV. “All of us need to stand up and take a stand, take action, to stop bigotry and racism and intolerance in the world.”
