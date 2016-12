K-9 police officers — both dogs and their handlers — from around the state, along with Boise Police officers and the public, gathered to honor K-9 Police Officer Jardo, who was shot Nov. 11 working with other officers to apprehend a violent suspect. (Two other human officers were also shot.) Jardo died on Nov. 16. A memorial service was held Nov. 22, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena.