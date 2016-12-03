Idaho City lights a Christmas Tree

Thousands of people waited in line to pick the perfect bowl, handcrafted and handpainted by area artists, children and community members, to help in Idaho Foodbank’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser — every Friday after Thanksgiving at the Grove Plaza.
K-9 police officers — both dogs and their handlers — from around the state, along with Boise Police officers and the public, gathered to honor K-9 Police Officer Jardo, who was shot Nov. 11 working with other officers to apprehend a violent suspect. (Two other human officers were also shot.) Jardo died on Nov. 16. A memorial service was held Nov. 22, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena.
Boise Police Chief Bill Bones put out a video Monday afternoon inviting local children to send get-well cards to the veteran officer who remains in critical condition after a shootout with a suspect Friday afternoon.
Kory Puderbaugh, a silver medalist in the Rio 2016 Paralympics in wheelchair rugby, was celebrated by friends, family and fans Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 at the Eagle Public Library in Eagle. Patrick Calley, chief of Eagle police with the Ada County Sheriff's Office escorted Puderbaugh carrying an Olympic torch as Eagle High cheerleaders chanted U.S.A. and "Go Kory!" He later received a key to the city.
Artists Ken McCall and Leslie Dixon created a new sculpture called "Transference" based on the geothermal heat system that courses under much of Downtown Boise and Boise State University. The art piece is a partnership between the city and the university.
Boise's 55-acre Esther Simplot Park opens Wednesday, with 23 acres of ponds, sand beaches, playgrounds, an island, changing rooms, pavillions and a new section of the Greenbelt. Explore its paths, ponds and playgrounds.
Featuring a Wizard of Oz theme, more than 1,200 runners took off in the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon that wound through Boise neighborhoods and the Greenbelt. The race, in memory of Boisean Shay Hirsch, featured Legend runners and Olympians who ran in relays for various charities, along with racers looking for a good finish time in the half- or full marathon. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Toddler Tatum Fontaine was three months old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that is most commonly found in children. At nine months, the Meridian boy endured high-dose chemotherapy and is now doing well thanks to the stem cell transplant. Historically, families have had to relocate for months to Seattle or Portland for the transplant. But not any more.