Scammers targeting people who buy Idaho Statesman classified ads

This isn’t a new scam — but it’s returned.
Someone posing as an Idaho Statesman employee has been calling people who placed a classified ad. Our latest report of this scam came Tuesday, Dec. 27.
This impostor claims the credit card they used to place their ad did not go through and asks for the information again.
The Idaho Statesman uses live credit card verification. As such, we would never call asking you to provide this information at a later time. If you have already received one of these calls and given out your information, please contact your credit card company immediately.
If you receive a call like this, please do not give out your credit card information. If you have any questions you may call us at 208-377-6333.
Thank you and we apologize for any inconvenience.
