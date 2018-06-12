Boisean played the same Powerball numbers for 18 years. Now he has $2 million

Michael Tran has been playing the same lottery numbers for nearly two decades. So when he saw Saturday's draw, things looked "very familiar," Tran said.
According to a press release from the Idaho Lottery, Tran claimed a $2,000,300 Powerball prize on Tuesday.
"I scanned the ticket with my phone last night, and it said I had to contact the lottery office," Tran told Idaho Lottery officials. "Then I checked the numbers for Saturday night, and they looked very familiar!"
Tran said he plans to pay off his house and save the rest of his winnings.
The winning numbers were 06, 10, 15, 25, 36 and the Powerball was 14.
According to Lottery officials, "Tran’s ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball on one line of his ticket, and four of the first five numbers but not the Powerball on another. His ticket also had the PowerPlay feature."
Tran purchased the winning ticket from Winco on Fairview Avenue in Boise. Winco will receive a $25,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery.
In addition to Tran, 5,200 other Powerball players won on the same draw. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's draw is $121 million.
Comments