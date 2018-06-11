Trying to get around Downtown Boise this weekend? Here are a few tips from the city

Due to three major events being held in Downtown Boise this weekend, city officials have a few tips on ways to avoid traffic jams and road closures.
The Road to X Games is happening in and around Rhodes Skate Park and Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing will be taking place at CenturyLink Arena. Boise Pridefest is happening in and around Cecil D. Andrus Park with a parade on Saturday morning.
The city has created designated drop-off locations, shuttle sites and will provide spots for bicycle parking.
ROAD CLOSURES
From Tuesday through Sunday:
- South 15th Street - Closed from River Street to Grove Street.
- West Grand Avenue – Closed between 14th and 15th Streets.
- South 16th Street and South Americana Boulevard - Closed between Grove Street and River Street.
- Front Street - Closed between 14th Street and 16th Street.
On Friday and Saturday:
- Inbound and outbound I-184 will see lane closures and shoulder closures.
On Friday, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., on the Basque Block:
- Grove Street will be closed from Capitol Boulevard to 6th Street for the Hooligan Race.
Boise Pridefest will close roads around Cecil Andrus Park from 9 a.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Sunday:
- Jefferson Street – Closed from 6th Street to 8th Street
- Bannock Street - Closed from 6th Street to Capitol Boulevard.
- Capitol Boulevard - Closed from Bannock Street to Jefferson Street.
USE CAUTION
The Harley-Davidson Hooligan Race at CenturyLink Arena will cause traffic interruptions Friday from noon to 10 p.m. on Capitol Boulevard, at Front Street, as participants enter the arena from Grove Street.
Drivers are urged to avoid Capitol Boulevard during that time.
EXTRA PARKING
Additional parking for the Road to the X Games will be available on Saturday in the St. Luke’s parking lot, at 688 Americana Boulevard, and at the Northwest Bank Building, at 1750 Front Street.
TAKE A SHUTTLE
Shuttle pick-up locations on Friday and Saturday:
- Ann Morrison Park near the Americana Boulevard entrance
- Ann Morrison Park on the west side of the park playground
- City-owned Park & Ride lot at the corner of Fairview and 25th Street
Shuttle times:
- Friday shuttles will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday shuttles will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Shuttles will depart from pick-up locations every 15-20 minutes.
Shuttle info:
- All shuttles will be white or blue in color with City of Boise logos.
- Shuttles will arrive and pick up riders near Rhodes Skate Park on Front Street between 16th and 17th streets.
- Bikes are not allowed on the shuttles.
RIDE SHARE
There is a designated location on 17th Street near Rhodes Skate Park which will have signs for taxi service or ride share drop-offs. Drivers should plan to head north on 17th Street and pull over to the right curb to let passengers in or out safely.
PRIDEFEST PARADE ROUTE
Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:
The parade runs from North 6th Street down to Bannock Street, moving to 12th Street, over to Jefferson Street, up to 6th Street and back to Bannock Street.
BIKE PARKING
There will be extra bike parking between Front and Grove on 16th streets on Friday and Saturday.
ADA PARKING
ADA accessible parking spaces will be available in the Foerstel parking lot, 249 S. 16th Street, near Rhodes Skate Park on both Friday and Saturday.
Additional parking information can be found here.
