Dog killed in Boise house fire

A dog was killed in a house fire in the 5700 block of West Elkhorn Avenue in Boise, but no other injuries were reported from the incident, according to Boise Fire Department officials.
Black smoke from the house was visible for miles, and multiple fire engines responded. The fire is now put out, and the fire department is beginning to clean up, according to Boise Fire Department spokeswoman Char Jackson.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The homeowner and responding firefighters were not injured in the incident, Jackson said. Four fire engines and two trucks responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
