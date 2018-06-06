See where Idaho's National Merit Scholars are from

MAP: Where Idaho’s National Merit Scholars are from
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 6, 2018
Thirty-four Idaho high school seniors are among 7,000 students from across the nation who’ve received a prestigious National Merit scholarship. The National Merit Scholarships are funded by the National Merit Scholarship Corp, U.S. corporations and colleges and universities.
Winners were selected from among 16,000 semifinalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are between $500 and $2,500 annually and can be awarded for up to four years of undergraduate study.
Judges considered students’ grades and the difficulty of subjects they studied, scores from two standardized tests; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay and a recommendation. Scholarships were awarded proportional to states’ numbers of graduating seniors.
An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2018 competition to 7,500.
