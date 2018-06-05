Power outage in parts of Boise Bench, Downtown affecting more than 12,000

A power outage hit parts of Boise around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, including the Bench and Downtown area.
As of 9:45 a.m., the outage was affecting at least 12,000 customers, according to the Idaho Power online outage map. According to a tweet from the company, power was restored Downtown by 9:50 a.m.
The utility tweeted around 9:30 that crews were working to determine the cause of the outage. An Ada County dispatcher said the outage was causing alarms to go off all over town. It is also affecting traffic lights.
At Summit Dental Group at the corner of S. Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive, patients began climbing out of dentist chairs at around 9:35 a.m. and going on their way. All equipment that relies on power was out — drills, suction, lights, X-ray machines and the chairs themselves.
Dentists and hygienists were scheduled to see up to 90 patients on Tuesday. In the first affected hour, 15 to 20 appointments were scheduled. And now, would have to be rescheduled.
But “we have no phone system to call people,” said Geri Sawyer, office coordinator. “The phone system is out, too.”
On the plus side, no one was left hanging in the middle of something painful.
“We were just finishing with procedures,” Sawyer said. “We lucked out. We’re a little worried about our fish tank. Our fish need oxygen. It’s a saltwater tank. They’re okay for a short time.”
No other information about the outage was immediately available.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
