This 89-year-old man is missing and may be endangered. Can you help?

An 89-year-old man who reportedly walked away from a downtown Boise medical facility is considered missing and endangered, according to Boise Police.
The man, who was identified only as Hughes by police, may be in need of medical assistance due to preexisting conditions. Hughes has not been seen since 5 a.m., and police are concerned for his safety as Hughes may not be able to find his way home.
If you have seen Hughes, or know of his whereabouts, contact the Boise Police Department.
He was last seen wearing tan pants, a tan jacket and a tan hat.
Anyone with any information about Hughes is asked to call dispatch, 911 or the non-emergency line at 208-377-6790. You can also contact Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.
