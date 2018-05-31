Your Ada County home assessment is higher than ever. Here's how much

The runup in Treasure Valley home prices has brought another increased in Ada County's taxable property values — the biggest in 11 years.
As homeowners open tax assessments mailed to them this week, they're discovering increases double digitsin most cases.
The median assessed value — where half of all properties are higher and half lower— is $251,000, up from $223,100 last year.
Overall, residential assessed values in Ada County rose 11.8 percent, Assessor Bob McQuade said. The previoustwo years, they rose by about 8.1 percent annually.
The assessor's office calculated median increases in the geographic zones classified by the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service, which serves real-estate agents. Fifteen of the 17 zones showed increases exceeding 10 percent. The greatest increases were in Southeast Boise (14 percent), West Boise (13 percent), and the Boise Bench (12.8 percent).
The smallest increases were in Eagle (9.8 percent) and Southwest Meridian (9.4 percent).
Last year, only two areas reached double digits: Garden City (10.8 percent) and Southeast Boise (10 percent).
"It's not surprising," McQuade said. "We knew it was going to be robust,"
Assessed values are an estimate of what properties were worth on Jan. 1, 2018. They help determine how much property owners pay in taxes when those bills go out later this year. But they're only half of the tax calculation. Local-government tax rates are the other. If their tax rates fall sharply enough, your taxes might not change much.
The Assessor's Office looks at sales prices by neighborhood and compares those with the previous year's assessed values for the same properties. It estimates an increase or decrease in value over the previous 12 months.
Some people get concerned, McQuade said, when a property sells for what neighbors believe is an inflated price. The spike in that price won't necessarily cause assessments on other homes in the neighborhood to rise similarly, he said. His staff takes that into account and comes up with an accurate value for all of the houses in the neighborhood, he said.
Home prices increased dramatically last year and early this year. The median price of a home sold in Ada County topped $300,000 for the first time in March, before falling to $295,000 in April. If prices continue to soar, next year's assessments will, too.
McQuade encouraged homeowners who believe their assessed values are too high to contact his office at 208-287-7200.
While property owners are entitled to appeal their assessments and have their cases heard by the Ada County Commission, McQuade said disputes can often be resolved through an informal discussion.
"If you have a concern, call the number on the assessment notice," McQuade said. "If there's a problem we can fix it. Now's the time to do it."
Appeals must be filed by 5 p.m. Friday, June 22. Appeal forms are available online, at the Ada County Assessor’s Office, 190 W. Front St., Suite 107, or from the Ada County Commission’s Office, 200 W. Front St., 3rd Floor.
1. North Boise
2018: $342,450, +10.4%
2017: $305,800, +8.6%
2016: $276,100, +13.3%
2015: $243,700, +7.4%
2014: $227,000, +11.5%
2. Northeast Boise
2018: $426,900, +11.9%
2017: $381,300, +8.8%
2016: $347,350, +11.7%
2015: $311,100, +6.8%
2014: $291,300, +10.8%
3. Southeast Boise
2018: $266,300, +14%
2017: $233,800, +10%
2016: $211,400, +8.5%
2015: $194,800, +10.9%
2014: $175,700, +12.3%
4. Boise Bench
2018: $194,100, +12.8%
2017: $170,700, +9.7%
2016: $155,700, +7.2%
2015: $145,250, +10.04%
2014: $132,000, +16.5%
5. South Boise
2018: $240,500, +10.6%
2017: $233,450, +8.7%
2016: $214,500, +5.1%
2015: $192,200, +4.4%
2014: $184,100, +16.2%
6. Southwest Boise
2018: $257,650, +10%
2017: $215,000, +8%
2016: $198,800, +9.3%
2015: $189,200, +4.7%
2014: $180,800, +12.9%
7. West Boise
2018: $203,400, +13%
2017: $179,800, +9.5%
2016: $164,600, +9.5%
2015: $178,300, +6.3%
2014: $167,700, +15.2%
8. West Boise/Garden City
2018: $230,700, +11.6%
2017: $204,400, +7.3%
2016: $189,700, +6.4%
2015: $150,300, +6.3%
2014:$141,350, +17.5%
9. Garden City
2018: $190,200, +12.5%
2017: $169,500, +10.8%
2016: $144,800, +6%
2015: $136,600, +13.2%
2014: $120,700, +18.9%
10. Northwest Boise
2018: $253,100, +11.5%
2017: $219,200, +7.5%
2016: $200,000, +9.6%
2015: $182,400, +5.4%
2014:$173,100, +15%
11. Eagle
2018: $418,800, +9.8%
2017: $379,800, +6.6%
2016: $353,500, +7.3%
2015: $329,300, +5.1%
2014: $313,400, +13.2%
12. Star
2018: $276,000, +12.1%
2017: $243,500, +7%
2016: $225,200, +10%
2015: $204,800, +7.5%
2014: $190,500, +16.8%
13. Southeast Meridian
2018: $301,200, +12%
2017: $266,100, +6.3%
2016: $247,800, +5.8%
2015: $234,200, +2.5%
2014: $228,600, +12.9%
14. Southwest Meridian
2018: $322,100, +9.4%
2017: $294,300, +6.8%
2016: $274,900, +33.6%
2015: $205,700, +4.8%
2014: $196,300, +12.5%
15. Northeast Meridian
2018: $254,200, +10.9%
2017: $229,100, +7.2
2016: $211,200, +7.2%
2015: $197,100, +7.2%
2014: $183,800, +11.1
16. Northwest Meridian
2018: $243,350, +10.3%
2017: $218,900, +7.8%
2016: $201,050, +5.2%
2015: $191,200, +6.9%
2014: $178,800, +15.4%
17. Kuna
2018: $205,800, +11.6%
2017: $183,500, +8.7%
2016: $166,500, +7.9%
2015: $154,300, +6.3%
2014: $145,100, +18.9
Source: Ada County Assessor's Office
MEDIAN ASSESSED RESIDENTIAL VALUE IN ADA COUNTY SINCE 2006
2018: $251,000
2017: $223,100
2016: $204,300
2015: $189,700
2014: $177,600
2013: $154,100
2012: $137,900
2011: $140,200
2010: $158,700
2009: $185,600
2008: $211,600
2007: $209,600
2006: $176,700
Source: Ada County Assessor's Office
Below: A letter Assessor Bob McQuade enclosed in tax-assessment mailings to Ada County residents this week.
Comments