Choose your character: Downtown Boise anime expo shows off creative cosplay costumes

The Anime Oasis EX is a four-day event running Friday through Monday in Downtown Boise. Hundreds of people gathered and dressed as their favorite anime or video game characters Saturday.
Kelsey Grey
