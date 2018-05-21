An 82-year-old man died in a head-on crash on Monday morning after driving his car into oncoming traffic and hitting a pickup truck, first responders said.
Man killed in head-on crash after steering into oncoming traffic, ACSO says

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

May 21, 2018 01:18 PM

An 82-year-old man died after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic in Boise on Monday morning, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was driving a silver car southbound on Maple Grove Road just south of Victory Road when he drifted into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a pickup truck around 10 a.m.

"The force of the impact was significant. Both vehicles were badly damaged," ACSO said in the release.

The woman driving the truck was injured and taken to a Boise-area hospital for treatment. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

Police are investigating whether a medical condition caused the man to lose control of his vehicle.

