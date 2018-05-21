Man killed in head-on crash after steering into oncoming traffic, ACSO says

An 82-year-old man died after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic in Boise on Monday morning, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was driving a silver car southbound on Maple Grove Road just south of Victory Road when he drifted into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a pickup truck around 10 a.m.
"The force of the impact was significant. Both vehicles were badly damaged," ACSO said in the release.
The woman driving the truck was injured and taken to a Boise-area hospital for treatment. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.
Police are investigating whether a medical condition caused the man to lose control of his vehicle.
