Three weeks after he fell overboard, body of Boise canoeist found in Snake River

Idaho sheriff's deputies say they've found the body of a man who last month fell out of his canoe on the Snake River and has since been missing, according to an Ada County Sheriff's Office press release.

The body of 31-year-old Douglas Wick, of Boise, was found by a member of the public on Monday morning in the Snake River just past Celebration Park in Canyon County. Sheriff's deputies were later able to locate the body near the Walters Ferry Bridge, where Owyhee County Sheriff's deputies later recovered the body with a boat.

Wick was identified by the Ada County Coroner's Office on Tuesday morning. His body was recovered about 8.5 miles from where his canoe tipped over.

On April 21, Wick was canoeing the Boise River with a woman who has not been identified when the couple's canoe hit turbulent water near the Swan Falls Dam, about 1.5 miles from Celebration Park. Neither person wore a life jacket, though they had life jackets in their canoe, police said.

Witnesses told authorities that Wick held on to the canoe before attempting to swim to shore. However, he was lost in the swift, cold water. The woman was able to grab onto a life jacket from the canoe and swim to safety. She was later treated for hypothermia.

Ada, Canyon and Owyhee county sheriff's deputies spent several days searching for Wick in the river and riverbanks using boats, sonar and helicopters to no avail.

Wick worked as a veterinarian at Intermountain Pet Hospital, according to the business' website. On Tuesday, the website read that Wick "was involved in a tragic canoeing accident in April 2018 and is still missing. Our greatest fear is that he will never return and that the world has lost an amazing friend and veterinarian."