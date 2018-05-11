Life flight: Baby geese take their first steps off of St. Luke's in Meridian

A special delivery happened at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center the last week of April.
The hospital has had a unique resident for the past seven years — a mother goose who nests atop the labor and delivery building.
“She’s way easier to monitor than other patients. We don’t have to do exams (for her), so that’s nice,” said Erin Jensen, a labor and delivery nurse at the hospital.
Seven goslings were born during the nesting period this year. After the goose delivered her goslings, they lined up and jumped off the third story to the ground.
“It’s kind of all hands on deck,” said Beth Hirst, the director of nursing and patient care. “Everybody watches to make sure they get safely down.”
All but one of the goslings made their first flight without incident. The seventh crashed through a tree and broke its leg.
Hospital security scooped up the injured patient, took it to a veterinarian and then to a bird rescue, where it will be patched up and released back into the wild.
“It’s that whole comprehensive care from admission to discharge,” Hirst said.
