Small homes, shared community space. Does cohousing sound right for you?

Developer Don Kemper plans to build Idaho's first cohousing project on State Street. Learn what it means.
Katherine Jones
'We're not going to solve it in one fire season'

Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo talks May 2, 2018, about a law Congress passed in March on disaster funding for wildfires. Firefighting eats up a growing amount of the Forest Service's budget for many projects, including those to reduce fires.

New mayor has a plan for Nampa growth

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling reflects on her first 100 days in office. She wants to encourage infill for more Downtown living, develop an industrial area, and champion Nampa's North End-like neighborhoods.

Take a flight over Boise in a B-17 World War II bomber

There are only about a dozen World War II B-17 bombers that are still flying, and one of them, the "Madras Maiden," is visiting Boise through April 22, 2018 at Gowen Field's Jackson Jet Center. The bombers were known as the "flying fortress."