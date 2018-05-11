Small homes, shared community space. Does cohousing sound right for you?

Boise State University holds its spring commencement ceremony, graduating 2,682 students who qualified for 2,935 degrees in various colleges. Graduates express themselves and their time at BSU with decorated caps.
Angie Davis, a library assistant at the Idaho State Historical Society, unearthed a canister in July 2017 that contained a 16mm film strip of a local journalist, from around 1960, reporting on the possibility of the Chinese tunnels beneath Boise.
Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo talks May 2, 2018, about a law Congress passed in March on disaster funding for wildfires. Firefighting eats up a growing amount of the Forest Service's budget for many projects, including those to reduce fires.
ACHD is having a record year with $61 million in construction work for capital improvements over 91 separate projects and no sight of slowing down. Learn about some of ACHD's busiest road construction sites in the Treasure Valley and their progress.
The Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park caught fire on Monday, April 23, shortly after 8 p.m. Three Boise Fire Department engines tried to save one of Boise’s civic treasures, using hoses to get under the Spanish-style ceramic tiles.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling reflects on her first 100 days in office. She wants to encourage infill for more Downtown living, develop an industrial area, and champion Nampa's North End-like neighborhoods.
There are only about a dozen World War II B-17 bombers that are still flying, and one of them, the "Madras Maiden," is visiting Boise through April 22, 2018 at Gowen Field's Jackson Jet Center. The bombers were known as the "flying fortress."
Volunteers Laurie Durocher and Paula Davis, right, gather signatures from registered voters in a Nampa neighborhood Saturday, April 7, 2018. They are looking for people in support of adding a Medicaid expansion initiative onto the November ballot.
The Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation group conducted hoist training with the Boise Fire Department to facilitate future readiness for domestic operations. This training is just one of the many examples of the partnerships the Idaho Natio