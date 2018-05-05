Too big for just 1 ceremony, Boise State holds 2 graduations Saturday

A record number of Boise State University students walked across the stage at Taco Bell Arena to collect their diplomas Saturday.
Nearly 1,800 students showed up at two ceremonies, according to Boise State. The morning commencement was for the colleges of Business and Economics, Engineering, and Health Sciences while the afternoon ceremony was for the College of Education, College of Arts and Sciences, and School of Public Service.
In total, 2,682 students were eligible to collect a total of 2,935 degrees and certificates, the school said. With Saturday's ceremonies, the total number of graduates for the school year is expected to be at about 4,400. Boise State has graduated a record number of undergraduate, master's and doctoral students in each of the last nine years.
Boise State came under fire in February after announcing commencement would be moved from Albertsons Stadium to Taco Bell Arena and that graduates would be limited to five guest tickets. The school later announced it would hold two ceremonies to accommodate families and not require tickets.
Robert G. Miller, chairman of the board and chief executive officer for Albertsons Companies, was awarded an honorary doctorate during Saturday's morning ceremony. Finance and accountancy major Clancy Johnston was the student speaker for the morning celebration while Rhodes Scholar finalist Rachel Elena Gallina was the speaker at the afternoon ceremony.
