Too big for just 1 ceremony, Boise State holds 2 graduations Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK Boise State University holds its spring commencement ceremony, graduating 2,682 students who qualified for 2,935 degrees in various colleges. Graduates express themselves and their time at BSU with decorated caps. Darin Oswald

Boise State University holds its spring commencement ceremony, graduating 2,682 students who qualified for 2,935 degrees in various colleges. Graduates express themselves and their time at BSU with decorated caps. Darin Oswald