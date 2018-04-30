Car crashes into school bus carrying elementary school students on State Street

Part of State Street near Downtown Boise was closed Monday morning after a vehicle crash involving a school bus carrying several elementary school students, according to emergency responders and school officials.
Ada County emergency dispatchers said they received a call shortly after 8:15 a.m. that a school bus was involved in a crash with a white SUV on State Street between 17th and 18th streets. Officials said the bus was traveling eastbound on State Street when it was hit broadside by a Chevy Equinox.
A tweet from Boise Police Department said there were minor injuries in the crash. The condition of the SUV's driver wasn't immediately available.
Dan Hollar, spokesman for the Boise School District, said there were only four students on the bus at the time of the crash. Those students are in the special education programs at Hawthorne and Jefferson elementary schools, Hollar said.
One student was taken to St. Luke's hospital after she complained of minor injuries. Hollar said that student and her sibling, who was also on the bus, were reunited at the hospital. One other student was picked up by parents, while the fourth student continued on to school, Hollar said.
BPD reported that both lanes of State Street were closed between 17th and 18th streets shortly before 9 a.m. The agency urged drivers to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news report. We'll update this as we confirm more information.
Comments