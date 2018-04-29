These were the Statesman's best stories, photos and series of 2017

Idaho Statesman reporters, photographers and editors were among journalists from across the state who earned accolades Saturday at the annual Idaho Press Club awards, collecting 31 total prizes.
Cynthia Sewell was named print reporter of the year, while Katherine Jones won print photographer of the year. The Statesman also took home the print Pinnacle Award, given to the publication with the most awards of the evening.
The Statesman won the top three places in the Breaking News and Health News categories.
Read some of our award-winning stories on everything from poisonous yew to Boise State wrestling below.
—
General excellence, daily print: third place
General news story:
Sven Berg, third place, for “Downtown Stadium”
Spot news coverage:
Cynthia Sewell and Katy Moeller, first place, “Missing Boise girls spent 4 days in Nevada hills”
Nicole Blanchard, second place, “Trail runner recalls first moments of Foothills shooting”
Katy Moeller, third place, “Propane fireplace is focus following Tamarack Resort fire”
Serious feature report:
Ruth Brown, first place, “Flooding at mobile home park in Eagle”
Katy Moeller and Audrey Dutton, second place, “Unofficial group homes”
Light feature report:
Nicole Blanchard, second place, “Mo Comes Home”Honorable Mention
Series:
Katy Moeller, second place, “Marco Romero series”
Anna Webb, honorable mention, “Changing Garden City “
Outdoor feature:
Chadd Cripe and Sven Berg, first place, “Popular landscape bush kills wildlife”
Bill Manny, third place, “Climbing Borah Peak”
Sports news coverage:
Dave Southorn and Michael Katz, first place, “Anger, frustration, shock”
General column:
Bill Manny, third place, selection of three columns
Specialty column:
Chadd Cripe, second place, selection of three columns
Editorial:
Editorial Board, honorable mention, “Welcome to Idaho, eclipse chaser”
Spot news photography:
Katherine Jones, third place, “Refugee Homecoming”
Feature photography:
Katherine Jones, third place, “Young Fiddler”
Arts and entertainment reporting:
Dana Oland, first place, “Hellen Die”
Political reporting:
Cynthia Sewell, second place, “Idaho’s ‘cowboy’ governor: Surgeries may carry more risks”
Rocky Barker, third place, “Taking on Trump, Bob Corker sets a loud tone”
Education reporting:
Anna Webb, first place, “Our Cyberbullying State”
Business reporting:
Sven Berg, third place, “2 Guys Changing Boise’s Downtown”’
David Staats, honorable mention, “Micron CEO profile”
Agriculture reporting:
Audrey Dutton, second place, “Death by Manure”
Crime and courts reporting:
Katy Moeller, first place, “A breakup, threats and a Boise neighborhood under siege”
Environment reporting:
Rocky Barker, second place, “Vanishing salmon – we may be killing them off faster”
Rocky Barker, third place, “Outdoor retailers pull their show from Utah”
Health and medical reporting:
Maria La Ganga, first place, “Long-term care and making ends meet”
Maria La Ganga, second place, “Caught in the Medicaid Gap”
Audrey Dutton, third place, “Making Opioid Epidemic Worse”
First Amendment Award:
Sven Berg , second place, “Boise suggests stadium safeguards”
Special coverage:
Rocky Barker, Bill Manny, Nate Poppino, Ali Rizvi, Sohail Al-Jamea, first place, “Saving Salmon”
Reporter of the year:
Cynthia Sewell, first place, Idaho Statesman
Audrey Dutton, second place, Idaho Statesman
Photographer of the year:
Katherine Jones, first place, Idaho Statesman
Find a full list of award winners here.
Comments