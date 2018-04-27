It could be fall before you drive through these areas hassle free
ACHD is having a record year with $61 million in construction work for capital improvements over 91 separate projects and no sight of slowing down. Learn about some of ACHD's busiest road construction sites in the Treasure Valley and their progress.
The Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park caught fire on Monday, April 23, shortly after 8 p.m. Three Boise Fire Department engines tried to save one of Boise’s civic treasures, using hoses to get under the Spanish-style ceramic tiles.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling reflects on her first 100 days in office. She wants to encourage infill for more Downtown living, develop an industrial area, and champion Nampa's North End-like neighborhoods.
There are only about a dozen World War II B-17 bombers that are still flying, and one of them, the "Madras Maiden," is visiting Boise through April 22, 2018 at Gowen Field's Jackson Jet Center. The bombers were known as the "flying fortress."
Volunteers Laurie Durocher and Paula Davis, right, gather signatures from registered voters in a Nampa neighborhood Saturday, April 7, 2018. They are looking for people in support of adding a Medicaid expansion initiative onto the November ballot.
The Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation group conducted hoist training with the Boise Fire Department to facilitate future readiness for domestic operations. This training is just one of the many examples of the partnerships the Idaho Natio
On Thursday, April 12, District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart Davis and FBI agent Eric Barnhart offered background on an investigation that led to the arrests of seven people -- four of them current Idaho Department of Correction officers. Two separ
Beginning in mid-April, Boise will phase in a program to send unrecyclable plastics in orange bags to Salt Lake City, where Renewlogy will turn them into diesel. Plastic water bottles and clamshell containers will be trash.
James Castle was an artist who lived in Garden City producing unusual pieces of artwork using materials like soot and spit to create his work. Pieces of Castle's artwork were found within the walls of his home and are now properly displayed.
Lisa Oviatt lives on Third Street South in Nampa. Her street, along with Second Street South and connecting roads, are closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a major reconstruction that she and neighbors feel has greatly curtailed access to their hom