It could be fall before you drive through these areas hassle free

ACHD is having a record year with $61 million in construction work for capital improvements over 91 separate projects and no sight of slowing down. Learn about some of ACHD's busiest road construction sites in the Treasure Valley and their progress.
Kelsey Grey
New mayor has a plan for Nampa growth

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling reflects on her first 100 days in office. She wants to encourage infill for more Downtown living, develop an industrial area, and champion Nampa's North End-like neighborhoods.

Take a flight over Boise in a B-17 World War II bomber

There are only about a dozen World War II B-17 bombers that are still flying, and one of them, the "Madras Maiden," is visiting Boise through April 22, 2018 at Gowen Field's Jackson Jet Center. The bombers were known as the "flying fortress."

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire

One person died and two others were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday, April 10, after a car fire at the Walmart on West Overland Road in Boise.