Fire that damaged historic Boise bandshell was 'human caused,' police investigating

Someone set the fire that damaged the historic Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park Monday night — but fire officials don't know if it was an accident or intentional.

The bandshell roof was heavily damaged in the blaze, which was reported at about 8:15 p.m.

Fire investigators ruled out an electrical malfunction as being the cause of the fire, said Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson. They turned over their report, including interviews with witnesses in the park, to the Boise Police Department.

"Whether that was accidental or not, that's what BPD is going to attempt to figure out during their investigation," Jackson said.

She said none of the witnesses interviewed saw or heard any fireworks.

The fire left large holes in the north and south sections of the bandshell roof. The clay tiles of the roof were displaced by water sprayed to extinguish the fire in the wood frame underneath it, Jackson said.

"The walls are still in tact," Jackson said. "The majority of the damage is isolated to the roof."

Boise Parks and Recreation Department will hire a disaster cleanup crew to clean the interior and exterior of the building. The area around the bandshell will be fenced off — and the public is asked to stay away — but the rest of the park will remain open.

“We are deeply saddened to see the damage done to this historic Boise landmark,” Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation director said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “We are hopeful the Gene Harris Bandshell can be restored so that we can continue to host community events and create lasting memories in Julia Davis Park for generations to come.”

The bandshell is insured, and it will be repaired.

The Julia Davis Park bandshell was dedicated on July 8, 1928. It was renamed to honor jazz musician Gene Harris in 2000.