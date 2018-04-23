Idahoans fall ill, Nampa business issues recall as kratom is linked to Salmonella

A Nampa business has issued a recall of several products after kratom, a plant supplement with stimulant-like effects, was linked to an outbreak of Salmonella that affected at least eight Idahoans.
According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Nampa business Herbal Salvation (also known as Viable Solutions LLC) voluntarily recalled its kratom products on April 17. DHW said eight people in Idaho were among more than 130 nationwide infected with Salmonella linked to kratom consumption. It wasn't clear where those Idahoans got the affected kratom.
“Our advice to Idaho residents is to not consume any products that contain kratom,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, in the release. “If you have the product at home, do not use it, and if you have used kratom-containing products and develop symptoms, please see your medical provider.”
The FDA issued a mandatory recall for products "containing powdered kratom manufactured, processed, packed or held by Triangle Pharmanaturals, LLC," but the Department of Health and Welfare said a "single common brand or supplier of kratom has not been linked to the outbreak."
In a recall return statement, Nampa's Viable Solutions wrote that it "has identified the supplier and source of the potentially contaminated product and has ceased production and distribution of the potentially contaminated product." Viable Solutions/Herbal Salvation customers can find affected lot numbers here.
Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after exposure, according to DHW. Though most people recover without any treatment, the illness can affect them for up to a week.
