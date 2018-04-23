Search continues for Boise man who fell out of canoe into the Snake River on Saturday

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said on Monday morning that it continues to search for a 31-year-old Boise man who fell out of a canoe into the Snake River on Saturday afternoon.
The man, who has not been identified, fell into the river near Celebration Park around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews began searching the area with sonar equipment and helicopters, along with searching the riverbanks. The search was suspended Saturday as the sun went down and resumed Sunday morning with no trace of the man.
According to an ACSO press release, the man was canoeing with a woman when the couple hit turbulent water near the Swan Falls Dam, about 1.5 miles from Celebration Park.
Though they had life jackets in their canoe, police said neither of the passengers was wearing one when the canoe tipped over. The woman was able to grab a life jacket from the canoe and swim to shore.
Witnesses said the missing man held onto the canoe before attempting to swim to shore. According to the sheriff's office, the water in the area where the canoe tipped over is dozens of feet deep and moves swiftly. In addition, the water was about 53 degrees — cold enough that rescuers treated the woman for hypothermia.
Sheriff's deputies from Canyon and Owyhee counties will continue to patrol the area, using sonar to try to locate the man.
Comments