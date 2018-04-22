Lordship Church is a small congregation that meets in Coeur d'Alene. It is on the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hate Map for reasons including Pastor Warren Mark Campbell's remarks on homosexuality. Katherine Jones
Lordship Church is a small congregation that meets in Coeur d'Alene. It is on the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hate Map for reasons including Pastor Warren Mark Campbell's remarks on homosexuality. Katherine Jones

Local

Idaho groups listed on the SPLC hate map - and why

By Nate Poppino

April 22, 2018 02:22 PM

THE SPLC LIST IN IDAHO

Here are the 12 groups currently listed on the Hate Map, their location and how the SPLC categorized each.

▪ Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519: Statewide, “neo-Nazi”

▪ Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan: Statewide, “KKK”

▪ Crew 38: Statewide, “racist skinhead”

▪ True Cascadia: Statewide, “white nationalist”

▪ Northwest Hammerskins: Statewide, “racist skinhead”

▪ Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center: Buhl, “anti-Muslim”

▪ ACT for America (local chapter): Meridian, “anti-Muslim”

▪ America’s Promise Ministries: Sandpoint, “Christian identity”

▪ Pig Blood Bullets: Priest River, “anti-Muslim”

▪ Campaign for Radical Truth in History: Coeur d’Alene, “Holocaust denial”

▪ The Brother Nathanael Foundation: Priest River, “general hate”

▪ Lordship Church: Coeur d’Alene, “general hate”

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  