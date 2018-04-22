Idaho groups listed on the SPLC hate map - and why

THE SPLC LIST IN IDAHO
Here are the 12 groups currently listed on the Hate Map, their location and how the SPLC categorized each.
▪ Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519: Statewide, “neo-Nazi”
▪ Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan: Statewide, “KKK”
▪ Crew 38: Statewide, “racist skinhead”
▪ True Cascadia: Statewide, “white nationalist”
▪ Northwest Hammerskins: Statewide, “racist skinhead”
▪ Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center: Buhl, “anti-Muslim”
▪ ACT for America (local chapter): Meridian, “anti-Muslim”
▪ America’s Promise Ministries: Sandpoint, “Christian identity”
▪ Pig Blood Bullets: Priest River, “anti-Muslim”
▪ Campaign for Radical Truth in History: Coeur d’Alene, “Holocaust denial”
▪ The Brother Nathanael Foundation: Priest River, “general hate”
▪ Lordship Church: Coeur d’Alene, “general hate”
