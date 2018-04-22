Idaho groups listed on the SPLC hate map - and why

THE SPLC LIST IN IDAHO

Here are the 12 groups currently listed on the Hate Map, their location and how the SPLC categorized each.

▪ Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519: Statewide, “neo-Nazi”

▪ Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan: Statewide, “KKK”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

▪ Crew 38: Statewide, “racist skinhead”

▪ True Cascadia: Statewide, “white nationalist”

▪ Northwest Hammerskins: Statewide, “racist skinhead”

▪ Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center: Buhl, “anti-Muslim”

▪ ACT for America (local chapter): Meridian, “anti-Muslim”

▪ America’s Promise Ministries: Sandpoint, “Christian identity”

▪ Pig Blood Bullets: Priest River, “anti-Muslim”

▪ Campaign for Radical Truth in History: Coeur d’Alene, “Holocaust denial”

▪ The Brother Nathanael Foundation: Priest River, “general hate”

▪ Lordship Church: Coeur d’Alene, “general hate”