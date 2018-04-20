Tough times? Guess what — you already have strengths to draw on

Student leaders at Caldwell High School learns about the eight "sources of strength" that they might already have. The program is part of the Idaho Lives Project.
Katherine Jones
New mayor has a plan for Nampa growth

Canyon County

New mayor has a plan for Nampa growth

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling reflects on her first 100 days in office. She wants to encourage infill for more Downtown living, develop an industrial area, and champion Nampa's North End-like neighborhoods.

Take a flight over Boise in a B-17 World War II bomber

Local

Take a flight over Boise in a B-17 World War II bomber

There are only about a dozen World War II B-17 bombers that are still flying, and one of them, the "Madras Maiden," is visiting Boise through April 22, 2018 at Gowen Field's Jackson Jet Center. The bombers were known as the "flying fortress."

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire

Local

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire

One person died and two others were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday, April 10, after a car fire at the Walmart on West Overland Road in Boise.

Steelhead begin migration to the Pacific Ocean

Environment

Steelhead begin migration to the Pacific Ocean

Steelhead have begun their migration from Idaho Power’s Niagara Springs fish hatchery near Wendell to the Pacific Ocean. About 1.8 million juvenile steelhead were transported to the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam last week. These fish will tra

How Trump's travel ban has impacted refugees from Iraq

Local

How Trump's travel ban has impacted refugees from Iraq

Husband and wife Mohammed Al Charakh and Luma Al Naserawi had to move from Iraq three years ago after Al Charakh received threats for helping American companies. Now living in Boise, the couple has been told that leaving the country, for any reaso