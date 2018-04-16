Here’s your chance to fly over Boise in a B-17 bomber

The “Madras Maiden,” one of about a dozen B-17 bombers that still fly today, will be in the air and on the ground this weekend at Gowen Field’s Jackson Jet Center, 3815 Rickenbacker St.
Enthusiasts can take a flight in the bomber at $450 per person. The cost goes toward operating costs of the B-17, which costs about $5,000 per flight hour.
Spectators are welcome to watch the flights in the morning and tour the bomber in the afternoon, starting about 2 p.m. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.
The World War II Boeing B-17s, dubbed “flying fortresses” because of their weaponry, developed a reputation for toughness and effectiveness. The Liberty Foundation, a nonprofit flying museum, dedicates its tour of the B-17 to veterans. “This aircraft represents that legacy of courage and valor,” according to a foundation news release.
For information or reservations visit the Liberty Foundation’s website or contact Scott Maher at 918-340-0243 or smaher@libertyfoundation.org.
