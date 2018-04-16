Coroner IDs 64-year-old man found stabbed to death in Boise apartment on Friday

The Ada County Coroner on Monday identified a 64-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in a Boise apartment complex on Friday morning.

David Castro Vargas died of multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, chest and abdomen, the coroner concluded.

He was found dead Friday morning at the Civic Plaza apartments on Front Street, the coroner’s report said.

A Boise woman, 35-year-old Kimberly Swa, was arrested nearby on Friday evening and charged with murder.

No further details about Vargas’ death or the relationship between he and Swa was immediately available. Boise Police Department is currently investigating.