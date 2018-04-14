Boise woman arrested Friday night as suspect in homicide investigation

A Boise woman was arrested Friday night as a suspect in a homicide investigation, according to the Boise Police Department.
Kimberly Swa, 35, was charged with one count of murder and was booked in the Ada County Jail. Police were called to a scene at 11:43 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of East Front Street, where a deceased male was found in a residence with multiple injuries, police said.
After an investigation, authorities identified Swa as a suspect. She was located and taken into custody for questioning Friday evening before later being arrested.
Swa is due to appear in court on April 16.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments