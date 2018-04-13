Recent E. coli outbreak in 11 states linked to romaine lettuce spreads to Idaho

Eight Idaho residents have recently become sick with E. coli, part of an 11-state outbreak of the bacterial infection, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 35 cases are linked to the outbreak thus far; 22 have resulted in hospitalizations, the CDC said. Romaine lettuce originating from Yuma, Arizona, could be contaminated with E. coli, according to the CDC. All eight Idahoans who became infected said they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.
Officials advise against eating pre-chopped romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona, or from unknown regions until more is known. No specific growers or vendors of the lettuce in question have been identified yet.
E. coli is, “a type of bacteria that can cause bloody diarrhea, severe abdominal cramps, vomiting and low-grade fever.” Most recover from the infection within a week, though serious cases can be life-threatening, the Department of Health and Welfare said.
