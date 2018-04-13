Most fire departments don’t have this helicopter training that saved a man’s life. Now, Boise does.

More Videos

Idaho Army National Guard and Boise Fire Department team up for hoist training 97

Idaho Army National Guard and Boise Fire Department team up for hoist training

Pause
Volunteers gather petition signatures to add Medicaid expansion onto the November ballot 122

Volunteers gather petition signatures to add Medicaid expansion onto the November ballot

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests 78

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests

Idaho Falls couple announce baby number 3 with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line parody 141

Idaho Falls couple announce baby number 3 with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line parody

Police: Explosion at Garden City business injured four people 52

Police: Explosion at Garden City business injured four people

Confused about Boise's new recycling program? The City of Boise is here to clarify. 134

Confused about Boise's new recycling program? The City of Boise is here to clarify.

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire 32

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire

First responders secure scene of Boise fatal car fire 19

First responders secure scene of Boise fatal car fire

First look inside the James Castle House and his lost artworks 78

First look inside the James Castle House and his lost artworks

Downtown Nampa residents feeling trapped during road reconstruction 157

Downtown Nampa residents feeling trapped during road reconstruction

The Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation group conducted hoist training with the Boise Fire Department to facilitate future readiness for domestic operations. This training is just one of the many examples of the partnerships the Idaho National Guard builds in its local communities. SGT EJ Valencia Idaho Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention
The Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation group conducted hoist training with the Boise Fire Department to facilitate future readiness for domestic operations. This training is just one of the many examples of the partnerships the Idaho National Guard builds in its local communities. SGT EJ Valencia Idaho Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention

Local

Most fire departments don’t have this helicopter training that saved a man’s life. Now, Boise does.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

April 13, 2018 11:29 AM

The Boise Fire Department is now prepared to tackle anything – even from above the ground.

In February 2017, the fire department’s water rescue and tech team joined with the Idaho Army National Guard for a water rescue of a stranded 68-year-old man in Weiser who was stranded due to flooding; the teams worked together to ensure a successful rescue, with the National Guard hovering a helicopter close to the water so rescuers could exit.

After the rescue, the entities realized it would be beneficial for the Boise Fire Department to undergo hoist system training.

The hoist system is used for otherwise inaccessible areas and, “is a cable that extends from the helicopter down to the ground about 200 feet allowing them to access and extract a patient,” Boise Fire Department spokesperson Char Jackson said. The majority of fire departments across the country do not have hoist training, Jackson said.

That incident in Weiser, mixed with previous discussions on the necessity of hoist training, led the two agencies to meet again from April 2-6 at Gowen Field.

Firefighters spent time in the classroom before taking their new-found knowledge to the skies. The firefighters learned the ins and outs of hoist training on two types of Idaho Army National Guard helicopters, the Lakota and a Black Hawk, Jackson said.

“This is a good collaborative relationship,” said Paul Roberts, the Boise Fire Department Division Chief Fire Special Operations. “The Idaho National Guard combined with Boise Fire provides Idahoans with a highly trained and capable rescue team where response and or access is complex like the one we saw during the flooding in Weiser in 2017.”

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Idaho Army National Guard and Boise Fire Department team up for hoist training 97

Idaho Army National Guard and Boise Fire Department team up for hoist training

Pause
Volunteers gather petition signatures to add Medicaid expansion onto the November ballot 122

Volunteers gather petition signatures to add Medicaid expansion onto the November ballot

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests 78

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests

Idaho Falls couple announce baby number 3 with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line parody 141

Idaho Falls couple announce baby number 3 with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line parody

Police: Explosion at Garden City business injured four people 52

Police: Explosion at Garden City business injured four people

Confused about Boise's new recycling program? The City of Boise is here to clarify. 134

Confused about Boise's new recycling program? The City of Boise is here to clarify.

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire 32

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire

First responders secure scene of Boise fatal car fire 19

First responders secure scene of Boise fatal car fire

First look inside the James Castle House and his lost artworks 78

First look inside the James Castle House and his lost artworks

Downtown Nampa residents feeling trapped during road reconstruction 157

Downtown Nampa residents feeling trapped during road reconstruction

Idaho Army National Guard and Boise Fire Department team up for hoist training

View More Video