Most fire departments don’t have this helicopter training that saved a man’s life. Now, Boise does.

The Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation group conducted hoist training with the Boise Fire Department to facilitate future readiness for domestic operations. This training is just one of the many examples of the partnerships the Idaho National Guard builds in its local communities. SGT EJ Valencia Idaho Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention

