Garden City police taze man who allegedly chained a woman to a bed as she slept

A Garden City man was tazed by police and arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly chaining a woman to a bed and refusing to release her.
Carter Weyrauch, 30, was booked in the Ada County Jail on charges of felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor domestic battery and two counts of battery of law enforcement. Authorities were called to an apartment on the 5600 block of Garrett Street at 5:45 a.m. on reports of a woman screaming for help.
Police entered the residence and found Weyrauch and a woman inside. The woman told police that the man had tied and chained the her to a bed while she was sleeping and refused to let her go. Evidence at the scene supporter her allegations, police said.
Authorities attempted to arrest Weyrauch when he became combative and kicked officers. He was eventually detained and tazed by authorities; the officers sustained minor injuries and Weyrauch was treated at the scene.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments