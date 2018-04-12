An Idaho man allegedly filmed his roommate naked. He then tried to eat a Tide Pod.

A male student at Brigham Young University-Idaho reportedly filmed his roommate naked and later attempted to swallow a Tide Pod after confessing to the filming to Rexburg authorities.
According to the Rexburg Standard-Journal, the man allegedly set up a camera to secretly film his male roommate to later use the footage to masturbate. EastIdahoNews.com identified the suspect as a BYU-Idaho student.
The suspect later consumed a detergent pod, “to injure himself,” the news organizations report.
The man later took a mental health evaluation. He has not been arrested or charged with a crime, according to EastIdahoNews.com.
