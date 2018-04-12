Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new ill-advised YouTube challenge. Esther Medina Miami Herald/McClatchy
Even though it started as a meme in social media, teens all over the country started recreating it by eating Tide Pods as in this new ill-advised YouTube challenge. Esther Medina Miami Herald/McClatchy

Local

An Idaho man allegedly filmed his roommate naked. He then tried to eat a Tide Pod.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

April 12, 2018 03:59 PM

A male student at Brigham Young University-Idaho reportedly filmed his roommate naked and later attempted to swallow a Tide Pod after confessing to the filming to Rexburg authorities.

According to the Rexburg Standard-Journal, the man allegedly set up a camera to secretly film his male roommate to later use the footage to masturbate. EastIdahoNews.com identified the suspect as a BYU-Idaho student.

The suspect later consumed a detergent pod, “to injure himself,” the news organizations report.

The man later took a mental health evaluation. He has not been arrested or charged with a crime, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests 78

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests

Pause
Idaho Falls couple announce baby number 3 with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line parody 141

Idaho Falls couple announce baby number 3 with Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line parody

Police: Explosion at Garden City business injured four people 52

Police: Explosion at Garden City business injured four people

Confused about Boise's new recycling program? The City of Boise is here to clarify. 134

Confused about Boise's new recycling program? The City of Boise is here to clarify.

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire 32

5-year-old girl dies in Boise car fire

First responders secure scene of Boise fatal car fire 19

First responders secure scene of Boise fatal car fire

First look inside the James Castle House and his lost artworks 78

First look inside the James Castle House and his lost artworks

Downtown Nampa residents feeling trapped during road reconstruction 157

Downtown Nampa residents feeling trapped during road reconstruction

Why this mom is inspired to update Idaho's sex education laws 81

Why this mom is inspired to update Idaho's sex education laws

Steelhead begin migration to the Pacific Ocean 117

Steelhead begin migration to the Pacific Ocean

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests

View More Video