4 treated in hazmat, explosion situation at Henderson Wheel and Supply in Garden City

Boise Fire Department has asked the public to avoid the area of 34th Street and Chinden Boulevard in Garden City as first responders work to address a reported hazmat situation on Wednesday afternoon.
An explosion occurred at Henderson Wheel and Supply around 11 a.m., according to first responders at the scene.
Four people were treated for injuries at the scene, but suffered only minor injuries. None of the victims were hospitalized.
Garden City Police Sgt. Tyler Domeny said there were “no indicators that there’s any future issues here,” but Boise Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and hazmat teams continued to sweep the area into the afternoon.
We’re responding to a haz mat situation at 34th and Chinden. Please avoid the area— Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) April 11, 2018
Domeny said the cause of the explosion wasn’t clear around 12:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
Comments