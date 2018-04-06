Simplot Company president and CEO announces retirement after 18 years at company

Bill Whitacre, who spent the past nine years as the chief executive officer for the J.R. Simplot Company, announced his retirement Friday, according to a news release.
Whitacre, the company’s sixth CEO since founder Jack Simplot stepped down in 1973, spent 18 years total with the company and has more than 40 years of experience in agribusiness. His official retirement date is set for Aug. 31.
“Bill has been a highly successful and visionary leader who has helped the J.R. Simplot Company reach new heights and expand our global presence,” said Scott Simplot, chairman of the Board of Directors. “The company, the board and the extended Simplot family thank him for his leadership and commitment.”
The company’s next CEO likely will be an internal candidate, the release said.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
