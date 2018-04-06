BSU notifies students of reported sexual assault on campus

Boise State University officials notified students via e-mail Thursday night of a sexual assault that had been reported in campus housing.
“The suspect has been identified and this case is under investigation,” the e-mail sent just before 10 p.m. says.
University officials did not release when the alleged assault occurred or which campus housing complex.
There have been at least nine other sexual assaults reported on campus this academic year (2017-18), according to the campus crime log. The others reported were:
▪ Reported March 19 at Jade Hall. Incident occurred March 9. Disposition: Police are investigating.
▪ Reported Jan. 27 at Keiser Hall. Incident occurred Jan. 25. Disposition: Police are investigating.
▪ Reported Jan. 12 at Chaffee Hall. Incident occurred Jan. 11. Disposition: Police are investigating.
▪ Reported Jan. 17 at BSU campus (no specific location). Incident occurred Jan. 14. Disposition: Police have investigated; case inactive.
▪ Reported Dec 5 at 1623 Joyce St. Incident occurred Nov. 24. Disposition: Police are investigating.
▪ Reported Oct. 7 at Sawtooth Hall. Incident occurred Sept. 29. Disposition: Police investigated; case inactive.
▪ Reported Oct. 4 at Clearwater Suites. Incident occurred Oct. 4. Disposition: unfounded.
▪ Sept. 14 at Varsity Center. Incident occurred June 29. Disposition: Police are investigating.
▪ Sept. 14 at Towers Hall. Incident occurred Sept. 1. Disposition: Police are investigating.
Information about the university’s policies were provided in the e-mail sent out Thursday:
It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activity without affirmative consent (clear words or actions indicating a desire to engage in the specific sexual contact) from the other person. This is reflected in university policy: http://policy.boisestate.edu/governance-legal/sexual-harassment-dating-violence/.
How to get help
▪ Boise Police Department on campus, (208) 426-6911 or Department of Public Safety in Capitol Village at 2245 University Drive; report anonymously by calling (208) 343-2677 or online https://secureforms.boisestate.edu/security/
▪ Report sexual misconduct, or ask questions related to sexual misconduct to Interim Title IX Coordinator, Alicia Estey, (208) 426-1258 or reportdiscrimination@boisestate.edu.
▪ Confidential counseling services, University Counseling Services, (208) 426-1459, or at 1529 Belmont St, Boise, ID
▪ Confidential support services at Gender Equity Center, 2nd floor of the Student Union Building, 1700 University Drive, Boise, ID 83706, (208) 426-4259, or genderequity@boisestate.edu.
