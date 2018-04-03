Local

Idaho man killed in Tuesday morning rollover crash east of Boise on I-84

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

April 03, 2018 11:03 AM

An Idaho man died at the scene of a rollover crash early Tuesday on Interstate 84, according to a press release from Idaho State Police.

Police said the crash occurred around milepost 77, near the Simco Road exit about halfway between Mountain Home and Boise. Around 5 a.m., 33-year-old Amy Beer of Mountain Home was headed westbound on the interstate in a Toyota Camry when she drove off the left side of the road, overcorrected and rolled onto the right shoulder of the interstate.

Samuel McCormic, of Filer, was traveling with Beer as a passenger. The 46-year-old was ejected from the car and died of injuries at the scene of the crash. Beer was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

Investigators said neither Beer nor McCormic was wearing a seat belt.

