Boise teen dies after car crash on Idaho highway

By Christina Lords

clords@idahostatesman.com

April 02, 2018 02:13 PM

An 18-year-old driver involved in a car crash on Highway 21 on March 24 has died. The Ada County Coroner’s Office said Matthew Wright, of Boise, died of blunt force trauma due to a car crash.

The driver of a Ford F-350 was headed east at about 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 21 and was attempting to turn left onto Lake Forest Drive from the turn lane. Wright, who was driving a Honda Civic, was headed west on Highway 21 when the crash occurred.

The driver of the F-350 and his passengers were not seriously injured. Wright had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Boise Police detectives and the crash reconstruction team continue to investigate the crash. No charges have been filed.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

Wright was a senior at Capital High School and anticipated graduating in May. He was in Idaho City working on his senior project and was driving home when the crash occurred, according to a GoFundMe fundraising campaign established to help pay for his medical bills. The GoFundMe has raised about $8,215 of the family’s $20,000.

