A crash Saturday sent 3 to the hospital. Boise police believe one vehicle was stolen.

Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on West Fairview Avenue and North Curtis Road on Saturday morning involving what Boise police believe was a stolen vehicle driven by a teenager.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. A pickup traveling south on Curtis was struck by a passenger vehicle traveling northbound after it attempted to make either a left turn or a U-turn, police said. The vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old and had three juvenile passengers.
One of the passengers, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and is in critical condition, police said. Another passenger is in serious condition, and the other received minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck received non-life-threatening injuries.
After police arrived, evidence was collected and it was determined the the car was a stolen vehicle and also contained stolen items. The 17-year-old driver was arrested and charged with felony grand theft auto and felony burglary; he was taken to the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.
There was no information on whether the driver sustained injuries.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
